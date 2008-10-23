Kitron with revenue of €53 million in Q3

Kitron continues to deliver a strong performance as a result of a strong order backlog trend and the implementation of productivity enhancing measures.

The preliminary key figures for Q3 indicate revenue in the region of €53 million, representing an increase of more than 20% over the same period in 2007. Profit before tax is expected to be about €3 million in the quarter, which is more than three times the result in third quarter in 2007 (€0.9 million).



"The positive financial development appears sustainable and the outlook for 2008 is promising. We are confident that Q4 will be significantly stronger than Q3 and that profit before tax will more than double compared to Q4 2007. Further measures to sustain profitability in 2009 are being evaluated", says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.