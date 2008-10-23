Electronics Production | October 23, 2008
Elcoteq post lower 3Q net sales
Elcoteq's third quarter net sales totalled €740.5 million. Third quarter operating income was positive, and totalled €0.3 million. As forecast, net sales were lower than in the second quarter of 2008, but operating income remained at the same level (€0.6 million in April-June 2008).
Cash flow after investing activities in the third quarter was € -66.7 million, and was affected by the continued high levels of finished goods and component inventory. These inventories, which are under customer's liability, will decline during the fourth quarter.
At the end of September, Elcoteq had unused but immediately available credit limits totalling €127.5 million (€237.5 million at the end of June 2008). This difference is a result of the financing needed for the extraordinarily high inventories. These credit limits included a €230 million syndicated, committed credit facility of which €90 million was unused. The solvency ratio was 15.9% (19.4%) and gearing was 1.7 (0.7).
Personnel
At the end of September 2008, Elcoteq employed 21,404 people (24,986). The geographical distribution of the workforce was as follows: Europe 9,118 (11,217), Asia-Pacific 6,060 (8,378) and the Americas 6,226 (5,391). The average number of employees on the company's direct payroll in January-September was 17,598 (19,359).
Progress with the Action Plans and the IEMS Strategy
In October, personnel negotiations were started at the Salo unit in Finland to address the possible closure or restructuring of part of the operations of this unit, as well as the possible consequent temporary layoffs, the alteration of employment relationships to part-time contracts or the termination of employment contracts on production or financial grounds. Personnel in PDS (Product Development Services) are not affected. The company estimates that these possible actions will affect no more than some 40 people. Personnel adjustments are also being carried out in some other locations, mainly through reductions in the numbers of indirectly-employed staff.
Elcoteq's plan to divest the St. Petersburg plant has been revised. The company sees strong growth opportunities in Russia, especially in the Home Communications Business Area. New production in the St. Petersburg plant is expected to be ramped up during the first quarter of 2009.
Prospects
Full-year net sales are expected to be at lower level than in 2007, based on weaker-than-expected development in the Personal Communications Business Area and a temporary decline in sales during the third quarter. The current forecast is for operating income to improve substantially in 2008 compared to 2007. The company has previously forecast that the Group's operating income is expected to be at the level of 1% towards the end of the year. As a result of the weaker general market outlook, the company expects that operating income will improve from the quarter three level, but may not reach the level of 1%. Fourth quarter net sales are expected to be higher than in the third quarter of 2008.
At the end of September, Elcoteq had unused but immediately available credit limits totalling €127.5 million (€237.5 million at the end of June 2008). This difference is a result of the financing needed for the extraordinarily high inventories. These credit limits included a €230 million syndicated, committed credit facility of which €90 million was unused. The solvency ratio was 15.9% (19.4%) and gearing was 1.7 (0.7).
Personnel
At the end of September 2008, Elcoteq employed 21,404 people (24,986). The geographical distribution of the workforce was as follows: Europe 9,118 (11,217), Asia-Pacific 6,060 (8,378) and the Americas 6,226 (5,391). The average number of employees on the company's direct payroll in January-September was 17,598 (19,359).
Progress with the Action Plans and the IEMS Strategy
In October, personnel negotiations were started at the Salo unit in Finland to address the possible closure or restructuring of part of the operations of this unit, as well as the possible consequent temporary layoffs, the alteration of employment relationships to part-time contracts or the termination of employment contracts on production or financial grounds. Personnel in PDS (Product Development Services) are not affected. The company estimates that these possible actions will affect no more than some 40 people. Personnel adjustments are also being carried out in some other locations, mainly through reductions in the numbers of indirectly-employed staff.
Elcoteq's plan to divest the St. Petersburg plant has been revised. The company sees strong growth opportunities in Russia, especially in the Home Communications Business Area. New production in the St. Petersburg plant is expected to be ramped up during the first quarter of 2009.
Prospects
Full-year net sales are expected to be at lower level than in 2007, based on weaker-than-expected development in the Personal Communications Business Area and a temporary decline in sales during the third quarter. The current forecast is for operating income to improve substantially in 2008 compared to 2007. The company has previously forecast that the Group's operating income is expected to be at the level of 1% towards the end of the year. As a result of the weaker general market outlook, the company expects that operating income will improve from the quarter three level, but may not reach the level of 1%. Fourth quarter net sales are expected to be higher than in the third quarter of 2008.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments