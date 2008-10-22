Crestron opens new office in Moscow

Crestron plans to open a new sales and training office in Moscow City. The new office will manage sales in the region and provide Crestron training and certification courses for its dealers and partners.

“Business is soaring across the whole Eurasian region,” comments Serge Philippo, Crestron Sales Manager for Eastern Europe & Russia. “We doubled our regional sales across the residential and commercial markets. The opening of our new Moscow City office will help to support this rapidly growing business and provide the infrastructure to propel future success. Simply having a native Russian speaking technical sales representatives here in Moscow has been a reassuring presence for local dealers.”



The new Moscow office demonstrates Crestron’s deep commitment to maintain the highest level of technical and customer support for its dealers in the region and to expand the AV industry as a whole. The company has hired a full, experienced sales force, customer and technical support staff and engineering team.



“The vertical markets and applications that Crestron has penetrated gives a good indication of the wide spread of opportunities throughout the region. Crestron technology is being installed in luxury homes, condominiums, universities and government buildings as well as hotels, financial institutions and yachts,” added Mr Philippo.