Arlon and CCI Eurolam broaden cooperation

Arlon and CCI Eurolam have agreed to reinforce their coverage of the European and Mediterranean markets for the distribution of .

CCI Eurolam has been the sole distributor for Arlon's ESD products range in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The cooperation will now be broadened to also cover Russia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Turkey and North Africa. Arlon has agreed to appoint a new distributor for the sales of the microwave PTFE products in France, so that CCI Eurolam can focus on these new markets.