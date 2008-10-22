Re-tagged semiconductors common in China

In a Business Weekly film sequence you can see how Chinese home businesses "re-use" components. The chips are loosened from discarded circuit boards and then labelled with new tags.

The actual process takes place under extremely primitive conditions and components are heated up under uncontrolled conditions. The components, which come from consumer products – like mobile phones – are washed and relabelled. Some of them are even falsely labelled “approved for military use” and thus can end up in aircraft electronics and / or medical devices. In the movie from Business Weekly – a worker in the Chinese Guangdong province is heating up disused motherboards (PCs) over a coal-fired in a metal bucket. He then removes the components and demolishes the rest.



On the Chinese market you will be able to find pirated copies of chips from all major manufacturers. The chips can then also end up in our part of the world. Evertiq has received information from chip distributors in Sweden, whose customers have dealt with forged or re-tagged chips mounted on PCBs in several cases.