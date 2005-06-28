Schaffner provides offshore manufacturing

EMS company Schaffner, based in UK, can provide offshore manufacturing to it's local customers by using spare capacity in it's manufacturing facility in Northern Thailand.

Schaffner is targeting small or mid sized manufacturers in the UK looking at volume manufacturing, but who are not willing to invest in an own offshore manufacturing facilty.



"To make this service viable we are looking for production runs of more than 10,000 units per year with a value above £5,000," said Andy Kotas, Schaffner's marketing manager to Electronicsweekly.com. "We believe this will be a very useful service to any manufacturer with an existing product being produced in the UK who would like to reduce manufacturing costs without the need to do the extensive research and evaluation required to find an off-shore partner", he adds.