Asustek the largest PC vendor in Russia?

According to recent figures from German market researcher GfK, Asustek held a 25% share of the Russian notebook market in the 1H/08 and was predicted to surpass 30% by the end of 2008.

The research went on in seeing Acer in second place. However, the company likes to differ. Acer claims that they are the largest notebook vendor in Russia, citing Gartner - who sees a 26% share for Acer in the Russian Market. Additional to that Gigabyte Technology comments that there is hardly a difference between the two companies, when it comes to the motherboeard segment - claiming shares of 40% (Acer) and 35% (Gigabyte Technology) , reports DigiTimes.



Asustek stated that it shipped some 400,000 notebooks in 1H/2008 (not including Eee PCs) and that it will be possible for the company to reach annual figures between 1.3 million and 1.45 million units, the report goes on. The comany also stated that it leads the Russian motherboard and graphics card markets - with shares of 60% and 35% respectively.