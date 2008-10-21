Alpha Micro moves into 3G market with Sierra Wireless

Alpha Micro Components signed a new distributor agreement with Sierra Wireless. This agreement marks Alpha Micro’s advance into the 3G embedded wide area wireless market and enables the distributor to complement and expand its existing portfolio.

Alpha Micro’s customers need to access increasingly larger sized files and data, coming in the form of surveillance photographs, video streaming and data logs. 3G technology facilitates this access and allows users to transmit such volumes of data due to its faster data transmission and higher bandwidth connectivity, which in time will be essential for machine-to-machine (M2M) markets.



Christos Papakyriacou, Managing Director, Alpha Micro Components comments; “Sierra Wireless was instrumental in developing some of the first wireless data devices and remains committed to developing new, innovative products and software for emerging network technologies. Our partnering with Sierra Wireless will not only assist our move into the 3G market, but will also complement our existing portfolio of electronic components, by offering our M2M and consumer customers a more comprehensive range of wireless solutions.”



“As an electronics components distributors in the U.K., Alpha Micro fits perfectly into the Sierra Wireless distribution network,” said Jim Lahey, vice president, EMEA for Sierra Wireless. “Alpha Micro’s expertise in M2M devices will help us better support our OEM customers in the U.K., and we’re pleased to be able to expand our support for this important market.”