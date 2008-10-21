Electronics Production | October 21, 2008
Delphi keep new Ferrari California cool, wired and smooth
Delphi is supplying key systems to the new Ferrari California, the latest addition to the legendary Italian automaker's sporty Grand Tourer segment.
Delphi is supplying the complete climate control system, electrical/electronic system components including wiring harnesses featuring Halogen-Free Ultra-Thin-Wall Cable, and MagneRide controlled suspension technology to this new eight-cylinder luxury vehicle.
"Ferrari is a premier automaker known for delivering the utmost in quality, luxury and performance. We are proud to have significant content on this new vehicle and to contribute to the unforgettable driving experience Ferrari drivers have come to expect," said Ron Pirtle, president, Powertrain Systems and president, Delphi Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Delphi is supplying the new Ferrari California with the complete air conditioning system, including dual-zone heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), condenser with integrated receiver drier, latest generation of compact variable compressor with specific features to meet the high engine speed and acceleration, control head and software; and additional system components (including hoses, filters and temperature sensors).
Beginning in 2009, the Ferrari California will also feature wiring harnesses with Delphi's Halogen-Free Ultra-Thin-Wall Cable in its first European application. This will make Ferrari the first European automaker to introduce the new highly durable automotive cable with significantly lighter and thinner insulation than traditional cable. Halogen-Free Cable, a recyclable and environmentally-friendly product, is free of dangerous halogens and offers excellent pinch resistance, nearly double that of traditional cable, and outstanding abrasion resistance. The use of this advanced cable also leads to cable size and weight reduction which, in turn, cuts down on the amount of CO2 emissions the vehicle produces. The California also features connection systems including some special application designs such as the Door-Off connection system.
