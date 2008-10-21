Ericsson to extend cooperation with Taiwan makers for HSPA?

Ericsson is reportedly in talks with several Taiwan-based companies for cooperation in HSPA mobile broadband modules.

Ericssons announced yesterday that it signed an collaboration agreement with Intel to bring HSPA mobile data solutions to Intel's Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs). The company has already delivered mobile broadband modules to Dell, Toshiba, Lenova and LG Electronics, which are implemented into their notebooks.



Taiwan-based ODM Compal Electronics is already cooperation with Ericsson on a newly developed MID featuring a HSPA broadband module from Ericsson, reports DigiTimes.