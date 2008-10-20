Epcos lays off 150 in Austria

The company currently sees a strong order decline and has decided to lay off 150 staff at their facility in Deutschlandberg, Österreich. Additional to that, further employees will be working in a 'Schichtmodell'.

The management of the company has cited a temporary economic crisis as reason for the 150 dismissals, reports the ORF. The layoffs take affect within the next six months and measures are already agreed with the works council, the report continues. A social plan for all affected employees has been been put into force. Epcos expects an increase in order intake for the coming spring and all employees are expected to start at Epcos again.