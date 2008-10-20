Trinean NV announces closing of a €3,5 million funding round

Trinean NV, operating in the sector of molecular instrumentation, has successfully closed a €3,5 million round of financing. The round was co-lead by new investor Vesalius Biocapital and existing investor Capital-E.

Trinean is a spin-off of the University of Ghent (Intec) and the Belgium nanoelectronics research center IMEC. The company develops and markets the first nanoliter spectrophotometer with corresponding micro fluidic consumables allowing full spectrum UV/VIS spectroscopic measurements in droplets of liquids between 0,5 and 2,5 µL in a microplate format in a very fast and automated way.



The initial target application is the determination of DNA/RNA concentrations in small sample volumes. This is of great importance to the biotech industry where today valuable DNA/RNA material has to be sacrificed in order to measure these concentrations, and where test procedures are time consuming. Next to DNA/RNA quantification, other applications will also be targeted such as ADME testing, protein concentration measurements, enzymology, nephelometry and clinical diagnostics.



The investment round will allow Trinean to start production, bring its products to the market and develop new applications.



The company is run by a senior management team consisting of Jan Boon (COO), (ex-Elscolab, Thermo Life Sciences, Flow Laboratories , Pharmacia Diagnostics….) and Prof. Marc Zabeau (CEO) (ex- Plant Genetic Systems, Helix, KeyeGene, Genscope, Methexis…).