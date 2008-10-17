Electronics Production | October 17, 2008
Efore collaborates with Helsinki University on power supply applications
Efore has leased laboratory facilities at the Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Automation at Helsinki University of Technology (TKK) to set up a product development laboratory.
As a supplier of custom designed power supply solutions, Efore believes improving the energy efficiency of electrical equipment and increasing intelligence in converters, energy distribution and energy management to be the key technological requirements of the future. Site solutions and the utilisation of the heat generated are also important aspects of energy efficiency.
Eco Energy for ICT development
The utilisation of alternative energy sources is a significant, new and real step in reducing the ecological footprint of ICT, and is especially important given that the cost of electricity is expected to increase further. The rapid development of the Internet has led to the explosive growth of broadband traffic in telecommunications networks and at server centres. As broadband data traffic consumes relatively more electricity, providers need to pay special attention to energy efficiency and the lifecycle costs of hardware stations.
Pioneering intelligent systems
"Efore develops highly energy efficient intelligent power supply systems and modules in close co-operation with our customers. We are a pioneer in new power supply architectures and desire to work more closely with the leading Finnish centre of expertise in the field, namely Helsinki University of Technology," says Reijo Mäihäniemi, President and CEO of Efore.
"Future architectures require the comprehensive optimisation of site specific power supplies, and TKK has a great deal of further expertise to offer Efore. We will locate an R&D unit and laboratory at TKK to develop new technology as well as the utilisation of alternative forms of energy, such as wind and solar power, and the application of fuel cells to securing an uninterrupted power supply for hardware stations."
The utilisation of decentralised wind and solar power is already a real solution for small hardware stations, such as radio base stations. Particularly in countries where electrical power is not available or is of poor quality, alternative energy is in practice often the only option. In developed countries, it is a financially attractive and at the same time ecological alternative.
Combining research expertise
"We are enthusiastic about Efore's decision to locate an R&D laboratory on the university's premises to develop new technology. TKK has been working with Efore in the power supply field for a long time now, and this decision takes our co-operation to a whole new level," says Jorma Kyyrä, Dean of the Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Automation at Helsinki University of Technology.
"The architectures designed by Efore utilise many different technologies, such as renewable energy sources, so Efore's projects will engage several of our departments. Efore's presence here also opens up new and interesting development opportunities for our students," the Dean concludes.
Eco Energy for ICT development
The utilisation of alternative energy sources is a significant, new and real step in reducing the ecological footprint of ICT, and is especially important given that the cost of electricity is expected to increase further. The rapid development of the Internet has led to the explosive growth of broadband traffic in telecommunications networks and at server centres. As broadband data traffic consumes relatively more electricity, providers need to pay special attention to energy efficiency and the lifecycle costs of hardware stations.
Pioneering intelligent systems
"Efore develops highly energy efficient intelligent power supply systems and modules in close co-operation with our customers. We are a pioneer in new power supply architectures and desire to work more closely with the leading Finnish centre of expertise in the field, namely Helsinki University of Technology," says Reijo Mäihäniemi, President and CEO of Efore.
"Future architectures require the comprehensive optimisation of site specific power supplies, and TKK has a great deal of further expertise to offer Efore. We will locate an R&D unit and laboratory at TKK to develop new technology as well as the utilisation of alternative forms of energy, such as wind and solar power, and the application of fuel cells to securing an uninterrupted power supply for hardware stations."
The utilisation of decentralised wind and solar power is already a real solution for small hardware stations, such as radio base stations. Particularly in countries where electrical power is not available or is of poor quality, alternative energy is in practice often the only option. In developed countries, it is a financially attractive and at the same time ecological alternative.
Combining research expertise
"We are enthusiastic about Efore's decision to locate an R&D laboratory on the university's premises to develop new technology. TKK has been working with Efore in the power supply field for a long time now, and this decision takes our co-operation to a whole new level," says Jorma Kyyrä, Dean of the Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Automation at Helsinki University of Technology.
"The architectures designed by Efore utilise many different technologies, such as renewable energy sources, so Efore's projects will engage several of our departments. Efore's presence here also opens up new and interesting development opportunities for our students," the Dean concludes.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments