Efore collaborates with Helsinki University on power supply applications

Efore has leased laboratory facilities at the Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Automation at Helsinki University of Technology (TKK) to set up a product development laboratory.

As a supplier of custom designed power supply solutions, Efore believes improving the energy efficiency of electrical equipment and increasing intelligence in converters, energy distribution and energy management to be the key technological requirements of the future. Site solutions and the utilisation of the heat generated are also important aspects of energy efficiency.



Eco Energy for ICT development

The utilisation of alternative energy sources is a significant, new and real step in reducing the ecological footprint of ICT, and is especially important given that the cost of electricity is expected to increase further. The rapid development of the Internet has led to the explosive growth of broadband traffic in telecommunications networks and at server centres. As broadband data traffic consumes relatively more electricity, providers need to pay special attention to energy efficiency and the lifecycle costs of hardware stations.



Pioneering intelligent systems

"Efore develops highly energy efficient intelligent power supply systems and modules in close co-operation with our customers. We are a pioneer in new power supply architectures and desire to work more closely with the leading Finnish centre of expertise in the field, namely Helsinki University of Technology," says Reijo Mäihäniemi, President and CEO of Efore.



"Future architectures require the comprehensive optimisation of site specific power supplies, and TKK has a great deal of further expertise to offer Efore. We will locate an R&D unit and laboratory at TKK to develop new technology as well as the utilisation of alternative forms of energy, such as wind and solar power, and the application of fuel cells to securing an uninterrupted power supply for hardware stations."



The utilisation of decentralised wind and solar power is already a real solution for small hardware stations, such as radio base stations. Particularly in countries where electrical power is not available or is of poor quality, alternative energy is in practice often the only option. In developed countries, it is a financially attractive and at the same time ecological alternative.



Combining research expertise

"We are enthusiastic about Efore's decision to locate an R&D laboratory on the university's premises to develop new technology. TKK has been working with Efore in the power supply field for a long time now, and this decision takes our co-operation to a whole new level," says Jorma Kyyrä, Dean of the Faculty of Electronics, Communications and Automation at Helsinki University of Technology.



"The architectures designed by Efore utilise many different technologies, such as renewable energy sources, so Efore's projects will engage several of our departments. Efore's presence here also opens up new and interesting development opportunities for our students," the Dean concludes.