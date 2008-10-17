Adeptron secures EMS-contract valued at over $15 Million annually

EMS-provider Adeptron Technologies was awarded manufacturing contracts by an original equipment manufacturer of proprietary technology products that are marketed worldwide.

The value of electronics manufacturing services to be provided by Adeptron to this OEM is initially estimated at over $15 million annually. This new customer relationship is expected to positively affect Adeptron's sales beginning in the fourth quarter of 2008. The full ramp-up of manufacturing is anticipated to be achieved during the first quarter of 2009.



"Adeptron was selected by this innovator for our ability to provide full product support and services on a global basis," said F. Michael Marti, CEO of Adeptron. "The annual sales value of this relationship has the potential to increase significantly due to sales growth of the product lines and from possible additional manufacturing support services for other current and future products."



Mr Marti continued, "The popularity of the technology and products provided by this Canadian company is fast becoming a fixture in many educational institutions, offices, meeting rooms and other work environments. Our relationship with this company is a significant growth opportunity for our Company."