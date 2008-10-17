Electronics Production | October 17, 2008
Sony Ericsson post loss in the Q3
Units shipped in the quarter were 25.7 million, a sequential increase but flat year-on-year, while sales for the quarter were Euro 2,808 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the third quarter of 2007.
Most of this decrease reflects the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, as well as a shift of the product mix to more lower priced phones. Gross margin also decreased year-on-year and sequentially due to continued price pressure at a time of adverse cost trends in the supplier base. This was partially mitigated by the introduction of new products at the end of the second quarter, such as the C902 Cyber-shot(TM) camera phone, which is selling well; however, strong competition continues, particularly in Europe. Income before taxes for the quarter was Euro 12 million, excluding restructuring charges of Euro 35 million, a decrease compared to the third quarter of 2007.
Average selling price (ASP) for Sony Ericsson decreased both sequentially and year-on-year in line with levels seen in previous quarters. This is due to selling more lower priced phones and increased price competition in the market for mid- to high-end phones. Sequentially, market share for the third quarter remained flat and is estimated to be around 8%.
"As expected the third quarter has continued to be challenging for Sony Ericsson. We have moved forward with our plans to align operations and resources with the consolidation of R&D facilities into a more agile and cost efficient organisational structure. As previously announced, our target remains to reduce operating expenses by Euro 300 million annually by the end of the second quarter 2009, with the full effects expected to appear in the second half of 2009.These plans are progressing in line with expectations," said Dick Komiyama, President, Sony Ericsson. "We are committed to executing our alignment plan as speedily as possible to ensure we have the right size and organisational structure to return the business to healthy profitability."
During the third quarter Sony Ericsson announced PlayNow(TM) plus, the next step in its music service offering. PlayNow(TM) plus is a high speed and high quality music download service for both the phone and PC that will launch in the fourth quarter with Telenor in Sweden with a special edition Sony Ericsson W902 Walkman® phone integrated with the PlayNow(TM) plus service. Further roll-outs of the service are planned with other network partners around the world in early 2009.
Sony Ericsson also announced a number of new phones in the quarter, including three new Walkman® phones, its first UMA handset (G705u) and the first models with integrated You Tube(TM) connectivity (W595, W902, G705). In addition, Sony Ericsson started a major marketing initiative to launch its first multimedia convergence phone under the new sub-brand; Xperia(TM), and started shipping the phone, the Xperia(TM) X1, at the end of the quarter.
As communicated previously, Sony Ericsson paid a second dividend to the parent companies totalling Euro 300 million (Euro 150 million each) in the quarter based on 2007 earnings, and at the end of September 2008 Sony Ericsson had net cash of Euro 1.4 billion.
Sony Ericsson forecasts that the global handset market for 2008 will grow at a rate of around 10% from more than 1.1 billion units in 2007, while the industry ASP will continue to decline. The majority of this growth is expected to be in emerging markets where lower priced phones dominate.
Average selling price (ASP) for Sony Ericsson decreased both sequentially and year-on-year in line with levels seen in previous quarters. This is due to selling more lower priced phones and increased price competition in the market for mid- to high-end phones. Sequentially, market share for the third quarter remained flat and is estimated to be around 8%.
"As expected the third quarter has continued to be challenging for Sony Ericsson. We have moved forward with our plans to align operations and resources with the consolidation of R&D facilities into a more agile and cost efficient organisational structure. As previously announced, our target remains to reduce operating expenses by Euro 300 million annually by the end of the second quarter 2009, with the full effects expected to appear in the second half of 2009.These plans are progressing in line with expectations," said Dick Komiyama, President, Sony Ericsson. "We are committed to executing our alignment plan as speedily as possible to ensure we have the right size and organisational structure to return the business to healthy profitability."
During the third quarter Sony Ericsson announced PlayNow(TM) plus, the next step in its music service offering. PlayNow(TM) plus is a high speed and high quality music download service for both the phone and PC that will launch in the fourth quarter with Telenor in Sweden with a special edition Sony Ericsson W902 Walkman® phone integrated with the PlayNow(TM) plus service. Further roll-outs of the service are planned with other network partners around the world in early 2009.
Sony Ericsson also announced a number of new phones in the quarter, including three new Walkman® phones, its first UMA handset (G705u) and the first models with integrated You Tube(TM) connectivity (W595, W902, G705). In addition, Sony Ericsson started a major marketing initiative to launch its first multimedia convergence phone under the new sub-brand; Xperia(TM), and started shipping the phone, the Xperia(TM) X1, at the end of the quarter.
As communicated previously, Sony Ericsson paid a second dividend to the parent companies totalling Euro 300 million (Euro 150 million each) in the quarter based on 2007 earnings, and at the end of September 2008 Sony Ericsson had net cash of Euro 1.4 billion.
Sony Ericsson forecasts that the global handset market for 2008 will grow at a rate of around 10% from more than 1.1 billion units in 2007, while the industry ASP will continue to decline. The majority of this growth is expected to be in emerging markets where lower priced phones dominate.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments