Copper prices fall to US$ 5,000

The average international price for copper fell to US$ 5,000 per ton in mid October - from US$7,600 per ton in August.

The average copper price in August reached US$ 7,600 per ton, which is a reduction by 9% from July prices, according to London Metal Exchange (LME). Copper clad laminate (CCL) makers such as Nan Ya Plastics, Elite Material (EMC), Taiwan Union Technology (TUC) and Uniplus Electronics have cut their average selling prices (ASPs) by 5-10% in October, reports DigiTimes.



The average copper price in September again decreased to US$ 7,000 per ton and indications persist that this decline will continue through to December, which in turn will increase the gross margins of PCB makers.