Wintek to increase monthly capacity in Indian plant to 4 million

Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia has seen immensive growth in India in terms of mobile phone sales. Wintek, is expected to report a monthly capacity of 4 million panels in its Indian facility in October alone.

Taiwan based Wintek, which operates a nobile phone panel back-end module plant in the special economic zone of Chennai, is said to follow Nokia in developing the massive mobile phone market in India. The company has stated to anticipate a monthly production capacity of 9 million units at its Indian facility, reports CENS.



Wintek`s facility in India produced 1 million units in September, but plannes to reach 4 million this month. However, a Wintek executive was cited in the report as saying that the monthly production capacity was to reach 9 million in the near future. The entire production output is said to go to Nokia`s production facility in India.