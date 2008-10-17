Cobar Europe names Prosem Technology distributor for India

Cobar Europe has announces the appointment of Prosem Technology India Pvt Ltd. to represent Cobar products in India.

The appointment was effective October 1, 2008. Prosem, based in New Delhi, will represent the total range of Cobar products including Cobar’s new XF3 solder paste and advanced flux systems designed for use with SN100C solder alloys.



Prosem Technology India Pvt Ltd., is a fully integrated supplier of electronic manufacturing equipment and services to the PCBA industry. Prosem Technology was established in 2002 by individuals working formerly with Philips Electronic Manufacturing Technology.