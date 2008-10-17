Mouser Electronics and Axsem sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Axsem. Mouser will stock Axsem’s universal and long-range sub 1Ghz ISM RF transceivers, as well as the associated evaluation and development kits.

“Axsem’s engagement with Mouser as our catalog distributor is an excellent partnership”, said Stefan Christian, Axsem’s Chief Sales Officer. “Mouser’s focus on introducing the latest products and technologies to over 280,000 customers in 170 countries make them an excellent partner to promote Axsem’s RF products and development tools. Mouser’s initiatives, such as their no-minimum-order-size policy, quarterly catalog, and their easy on-line ordering system will increase the number of design engineers using Axsem’s RF devices.”



According to Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products, the distribution agreement with Axsem capitalizes on Mouser’s core competencies of fast introduction, extensive stocking, and promotion of the newest products to the design engineering community globally.



Axsem’s AX5042 single-chip, long-range, narrow-band RF transceiver consists of an integrated RF front-end with modulator and demodulator, as well as a flexible communication controller. The AX5051 single-chip, universal RF transceiver is used for medium distances up to 2km and supports data rates from 40 to 600kbps. Used as evaluation platforms or to kick-start development, the AX5042-DVK and AVX5051-DVK evaluation and development kits can easily be interfaced over a USB or parallel port connection.