Safran to acquire Motorola’s Biometrics Business

Safran through Sagem Sécurité, its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the biometric business unit within Motorola, which includes its Printrak trademark. The acquisition has been approved by Motorola and Safran.

Motorola’s biometric business unit, headquartered in Anaheim, California, USA, designs, develops, integrates and maintains automated fingerprint identification systems (“AFIS”) for law enforcement, civil and commercial customers around the world.



Jean-Paul Herteman, CEO of Safran said, “This acquisition enables Sagem Sécurité to strengthen its position in the US market for homeland security where it is already committed to offer world-class identification solutions to government, state and local markets. This acquisition is a continuation of SAFRAN’s long history of investing in the US. It is also an important step in our plan to improve our product offering, expand production in the US, and reduce costs."



Jean-Paul Jainsky, CEO of Sagem Sécurité added, "Through this acquisition, Sagem Sécurité, its existing customers, and Motorola’s existing biometrics customers are expected to benefit from increased efficiencies and customer responsiveness from the merger of the two businesses.”



The transaction is targeted to close first quarter of 2009 at the latest and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.