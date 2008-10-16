CTS secures multiple manufacturing contracts with new customers

US based EMS-provider CTS Corporation has been awarded manufacturing contracts from four new customers to provide complex electronic assemblies.

CTS Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS) will provide printed circuit board assemblies, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, to new customers for use in alternative and renewable energy solutions such as wind power, portable medical ultrasound equipment and high-end networking video products. CTS EMS anticipates that the initial manufacturing phase will commence late 2008 at its U.S. and China facilities. These awards are expected to add approximately $15 - $20 million of new revenue in 2009.



CTS EMS was successful in penetrating these new customers by focusing on providing the highest levels of product and service quality. CTS EMS anticipates providing continued service excellence to these customers with potential additional high-level assembly follow-on work as these new programs ramp.