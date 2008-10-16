Cemtron workers to leave immediately

As evertiq reported earlier, EMS-provider Cemtron, Dalgety Bay, went into administration last week. With future uncertain for 153 staff, the employers hoped for a buyer. However, 41 are to leave immediately.

41 Cemtron workers - some of them has worked over 25 years with the company - were told on Tuesday that their employment contracts were terminated with immediate effect. The workers who lost their jobs were left distraught and angry, reports the Dunfermline Press.



These redundancy notifications came despite the fact that the administrators, Tenon, stated that there had been “an encouraging level of enquiries” from potential buyers, the report continues. The workers were also complaining that long-serving staff were laid of and that the recently-hired were retained.