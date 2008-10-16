Electronics Production | October 16, 2008
Freescale and Nivis join forces on comprehensive wireless solution
Freescale Semiconductor and Nivis LLC have plans to combine their respective technologies to provide a total wired-to-wireless platform for commercial and industrial sensor mesh networks
The combined hardware/software platform solution includes sensor interface, radio module, router/gateway, security manager and advanced network manager capabilities for emerging wireless standards in the industrial and commercial sector.
“This collaboration between Nivis and Freescale brings to market a development platform serving as a building block for a wide range of commercial and industrial wireless solutions,” said Marius Chilom, CEO of Nivis. “The combined Nivis and Freescale product portfolio is the best in the industry. We offer an array of high-quality options so wireless device builders can pick and choose the components that best serve their needs. Our close relationship with Freescale enables us to offer a highly optimized solution. Multiple standards are supported on the same radio platform, which is a very appealing proposition for device developers.”
The Freescale and Nivis development platform is designed to provide developers with a rapid, cost-effective way to evaluate ISA100.11a, WirelessHART and 6LoWPAN stacks on Freescale microcontrollers (MCUs) and embedded processors. It enables device developers to create wireless sensor mesh network solutions with minimal effort, expense and time-to-market. Nivis contributes the software, and Freescale provides the embedded hardware options. The platform is based on Freescale’s broad portfolios of ColdFire® microcontrollers, Power Architecture® processors and processors based on ARM® cores.
With the release of the joint Freescale and Nivis platform, device developers now have the opportunity to purchase reference designs from both companies or buy components to build their own end-to-end final wireless solution off the shelf with both Nivis software and Freescale components.
