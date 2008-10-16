Corelis joins Texas Instruments Developer Network

As a new member of the Texas Instruments (TI) Developer Network, Corelis said that its high-performance boundary-scan and JTAG functional emulation test tools can be used for TI’s digital signal processors (DSPs) and microcontrollers (MCU).

Corelis also provides a line of advanced I2C bus analyzers / exercisers. Together these products support a wide range of TI processor-based development and test activities, making Corelis a natural choice for TI customers.



Corelis has equipped select TI engineers with complete boundary-scan / JET software suites for board bring-up, validation and tests to assist customers in their design challenges. MCU focused engineers have received CAS-1000-I2C bus analyzers / exercisers.



“We are very pleased to have Corelis join our network of DSP third party suppliers,” said Lori Vidra, eXpressDSP Development Tools marketing manager at Texas Instruments. “The Corelis ScanExpress boundary-scan test development and execution tools provide our customers with a powerful debug and test capability, covering all of our test requirements including circuit board bring-up, boundary-scan production test and programming, and comprehensive fault diagnosis. Many of our customers are already clients of both Corelis and Corelis’ sister company, Blackhawk, a leading provider of JTAG emulators for our entire line of DSP products. The addition of Corelis’ JTAG Emulation Test (ScanExpress JET) enables functional test of the most complex boards at full operating speed.”



“The collaboration between TI and Corelis comes at a most opportune time,” said George B. La Fever, CEO and President of Corelis. “TI is well-known for its dedication to providing its customers with superior products and support. By cooperating with TI and becoming part of the industry’s most qualified group of IC development and support vendors, Corelis will demonstrate to our mutual customers why we are a preferred provider of innovative test products and acclaimed technical support. Additionally, TI will be able to further support their customers effectively with these new tools.”