Europe and Asia Pacific attracting elnfochips

elnfochips is planning to establish offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Europe UK and Germany is the candidates and Japan is of interest in Asia-Pacific.

elnfochips is aiming to double it's workforce from 270 at it's design centers in Ahmedabad and Pune. "We will recruit a large number of engineers this year and offer them an opportunity to work on technologies like GPS navigation, digital MP3 players, UWB and storage area networking," said Pratul Shroff, president and chief executive of eInfochips to EETimes.



