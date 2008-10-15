Eagle Circuits selects Excellon

Roy Cripps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing announced today that Eagle Circuits, Dallas, Texas has installed an Excellon COBRA Hybrid Laser via Drilling System.

Roy Cripps shares his comments: “Eagle Circuits is in the Specialty Market segment. This class of company must be able to respond to their customers’ requests, from prototype to production, where many of the applications are very high end, and the ability to be flexible is critical.”



Nilesh Naik, President of One Source Group adds: “Excellon is a highly focused company which is very “tuned in” to the needs of the smaller niche suppliers in the industry. Consequently, we found Excellon to be closely aligned with our company, with regards to values, goals and behavior. This provided us with the comfort that our relationship with Excellon will go beyond a simple vendor customer transaction, to one which is more collaborative and long term. We look forward to Excellon to be a key equipment partner moving forward.



The laser is extremely flexible as far as capabilities are concerned. It now affords us the ability to micro machine circuits, rout flex circuits, barcode panels, repair boards, in addition to standard micro via drilling.



Finally, we found their commitment to provide extensive support from Excellon’s Application Engineers, as well as their GOLD-Global On-Line Direct solution was unique and critical for our company to help meet our customer’s requirements.”