Asustek considers to outsource Eee Box production to Foxconn

Asustek considers transferring the manufacturing of Eee Box orders to Foxconn, Pegatron or other second-tier OEM providers, as the current OEM cannot meet quality control requirements.

Asustek Computer had outsourced the manufacturing of Eee Box systems (designated for the Japanese market) to a Chinese second-tier OEM company, DigiTimes reports. This was to save cost in the light of the current economic downturn. However, an error on the maker's part is said to be responsible for the recent shipping of Eee Box systems that are infected with a virus.



The name of the second-tier OEMcompany in China was not named.