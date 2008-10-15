Elcoteq to lay off in Salo, Finland

Elcoteq has invited personnel representatives of the Salo unit in Finland for personnel negotiations. The negotiations will address the possible closure or restructuring of a part of the operations of this unit.

The company will also discuss the possible consequent temporary layoffs, the changing of employment relationships to part-time contracts or the termination of employment contracts on production or financial grounds. The possible narrowing down of the Salo unit is connected to the changes in the product portfolio of Elcoteq's Personal Communications Business Area.



The negotiations apply to those employees of the Salo unit who belong to the Personal Communications Business Area. Personnel of the PDS (Product Development Services) is not affected. The company estimates that the possible actions would affect at most approximately 40 people.



Elcoteq has currently roughly 21,400 employees worldwide, approximately 240 of whom work in Finland.