HP and Dell still top PC Suppliers

HP and Dell both remain the world’s top producers of desktops and notebooks despite the global economic downturn, the latest Gartner report concludes.

The report states that – although competition from low-cost laptop suppliers increased – the two companies where able to remain at the top of the game. However, Acer and Apple were able to make ground and gain shares in the global and American market respectively), reports eweek.



Despite the general economic downturn and the financial crisis that has followed, PC shipments are predicted to increase 15% in 3Q/2008 (compared to 3Q/2007) Overall, PC shipments reached 80.6 million units, according to the Gartner report. The growing interest in low-cost notebooks has also increased the overall PC shipments in the EMEA region and the United States.