Electronics Production | October 15, 2008
Kontron strengthens partnership with Gaius Technology in Korea
Kontron Technology Korea (KTK), the sales representative of Kontron in the Republic of Korea, is intensifying its cooperation with Gaius Technology, a long time partner of Kontron Embedded Modules in the Republic of Korea, to expand sales of Computer-on-Module solutions in the Korean market.
By bundling Kontron Technology Korea’s marketing expertise with Gaius Technology’s value-added services, Kontron aims to further expand sales of these products and more throughout the Republic of Korea.
“KTK's strong marketing presence will extend the Kontron brand name widely across Korea,” explains Mr. Kim, founder and general manager of Gaius. “Gaius will bring the technical and application specific expertise to act upon the resulting inquiries and implement the subsequent custom specific carrier board projects."
"Gaius has a proven track record of successful carrier board designs using Kontron Computer-on-Modules and has completed a wide range of successful projects with many large customers in Korea”, explains Mr. Hyun, Director of Kontron Technology Korea. “From customer-specific designs based on the well established Kontron ETX® Computer-on-Modules to special requests for the latest COM Express™ designs and Graphic-on-Module solutions based on the Universal Graphics Module (UGM) standard, Kontron Technology Korea will provide Gaius Technology with fast, local access to Kontron’s comprehensive portfolio of modules and other embedded computer products”.
"Gaius Technology and Kontron have already gone a very long and successful way together" said Tom Meyer, VP APAC at Kontron, "The long standing cooperation reaches significantly beyond a normal business partnership and, over time, has become a true friendship. Our mentalities complement each other very well - both companies place high value on reliable products, honest communication and, most importantly, customer satisfaction. Kontron is very pleased to have Gaius Technology at its side in reaching this goal."
