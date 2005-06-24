Customers leaving BenQ after Siemens deal

Since the deal between Siemens mobile unit and handset manufacturer BenQ went through, BenQ's customers have started to search for other suppliers.

The customers mean that BenQ has strengthened it's position as a handset manufacturer so much by the acquisition so that the company can achieve a high level of competitiveness to leading handset suppliers. "A setback in orders falls in line with our expectations," said Daniel Wang, an analyst with brokerage Primasia Securities in Taipei to EMSNow. The order setback is though considered to be comparatively small since the company will take part of Siemens's strong market position.