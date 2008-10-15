Nortec chooses Scanditron as distributor in the Nordic area and Poland

Scanditron has been Nortec’s distributor in Denmark for several years and now Nortec has chosen Scanditron to sell Nortec’s products also in Sweden, Finland, the Baltic countries and Poland.

Nortec is a supplier of standard and customized heat-resistant labels and splicing tools for SMD applications. This means that Scanditron can now offer complete automatized labeling solutions, e.g. together with Hover-Davis feeders.