Numonyx and Elpida finalize foundry agreement

Elpida Memory and Numonyx has announced that they have formally signed a foundry agreement for Numonyx to utilize Elpida’s 300mm wafer facility in Hiroshima to manufacture NOR flash memory.

The formal signing finalizes the letter of intent announced in July of this year. The agreement will give Numonyx access to increased 300mm capacity while reducing the costs to make high-density NOR flash commonly used in mobile phones and embedded applications.



The companies have begun technology transfer and development activities for Elpida’s Hiroshima Plant and are planning to have initial production in the middle of next year. Elpida will allocate a portion of the plant’s extensive capacity of approximately 120,000 wafers per month to Numonyx for the production of both 65nm NOR flash products as well as NOR flash products on the upcoming 45nm process technology. The combination of leading lithography and the industry leading 300mm sized wafers will help give Numonyx a considerable competitive advantage.