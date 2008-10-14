Tekdata’s order book over £11 million

Tekdata Interconnections sees its order book for 2009-2010 now exceeding £11 million, with an upgrade project for BAE Systems being well under way.

This project involves complete new test rigs for the Tornado and Typhoon aircraft comprising a series of individual test benches all linked together. This enables the individual Line Replaceable units (LRUs) to undergo an integral test as a full system prior to installation within an aircraft.



Tekdata is involved in a complex project management exercise to ensure all the individual benches are completed within target timescales. Working with schematic drawings, Tekdata is assembling 10 benches of varying complexity which total 33 19-inch, full height racks. An estimated 60,000 terminations will need to be made and tested, including 20,000 screen terminations. Forty different styles and sizes of wire are being used on this project.



“Approximately 800 different component types will be required” said Roger Brown, technical services manager at Tekdata. “We must adjust our procedures to meet this logistical challenge, and manage conflicting priorities between the customer’s timeline on one hand and material availability on the other.”



Tekdata numbers some of the world’s most prestigious organisations and projects amongst its customers. The company has a wealth of experience in designing, managing and delivering complex projects covering a wide range of applications in avionics, defense and space exploration.