Foxconn & Quanta to share Sony notebook orders

Quanta Computer and EMS-giant Foxconn have secured orders from Sony for the C-Series notebooks. Foxconn is said to ship 3.3 - 3.5 million units, while Quanta secured 1.5 - 1.6 million units.

Both companies - Quanta and Foxconn - declined to comment the news, reports DigiTimes. Quanta had hoped to deliver shipment of 40 million units in 2008, but believes to achieve shipments of 38-40 million units, despite the global economic downturn. This is based on strong orders from Hewlett-Packard and Apple, the report goes on.



Quanta has - so far - shipped over 10 million notebooks for HP and will also be supplying Apple's new MacBook. It has to be noted that Quanta will be the only OEM for Apple's new MacBook in 2009.



