Foxconn relocates from Finland to Hungary

Foxconn Electronics, plans to relocate part of the subsidiary's work to its plant in Hungary, according to sources and recent reports in Helsingin Sanomat.

Foxconn anounenced a week ago its plans to cut down staff in Finland by 50% from 600 to 300 employee as a result of the merging of operations in Lahti and Hollola, Finland. Foxconn employs around 600 people in Finland.



Helsingin Sanomat today say that Foxconn will transfer the remaining production to its plant in Pécs, Hungary.