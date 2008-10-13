265 jobs in danger at Eaton Electric

265 jobs are currently in danger at Eaton Electric, in Holyhead, UK, as the company is considering a production transfer.

Eaton Electric currently discussed the transfer of production from the company’s plant in Holyhead, UK to other locations. The 265 employees are facing cuts back as the plant could already close down next year. The company plans to transfer the production to its automated European factory in Schrems, Austria. If the company decided on this plan, it will be also looking to cut 30% and 35% off its operating costs.



Eaton Moeller has it’s headquarter in Bonn, Germany. The first cut backs could already be launched in March next year with the plant closing down in December 2009.