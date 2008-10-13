Foxconn delays production opening in St. Petersburg

Taiwan based EMS-provider Foxconn has postpone its project deadlines for its electronics production in St. Petersburg, Russia, said the city's vice-chairman City Committee for Economic Development, Industrial Policy and Trade Mr. Sergei Fiveysky.

However, he did not specify the reasons for delays. Foxconn and HP were to cooperate in the production of high-tech products in "Logoparka Kolpino" in St. Petersburg. The facility was to be operational by early 2009. Foxconn was initially to invest around $50 million and produce uo 40 thousand computers per month.