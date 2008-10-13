Foxconn won’t reduce staff in Denmark

Per Jelstad, director of Foxconn's division in Denmark, said that the EMS-provider will not reduce the number of employees in Denmark.

Foxconn announced last week that it would consider reducing its global staff numbers by around 10-15%, if the company's profitability does not improve during the year. Those who are employed at Foxconn, Denmark are mostly working with components for mobile phones. This division has considerable work and will therefore not be affected by the global cost saving programme.