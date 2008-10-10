Foxconn CZ looks to hire

The EMS-providers Czech division is rumoured to look for further personnel in its Czech facilities.

After glass maker Sklo Bohemia factory in Svetla nad Sazavou in the central Czech Republic announced to close down, 1,250 staff are looking for a new job. EMS-provider Foxconn – who’s making computer parts in its Czech facilities – is rumoured to hire. Their facilities are also located in central Bohemia.