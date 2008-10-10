TTi acquires Satori Technology

TTi is to acquire Satori Technology in an attempt to extend it range of RF test and measurement products.

Satori Technology, based in Scotland, was established in 2003 by former engineers of test equipment maker Agilent Technologies, reports EETimes. The three existing Satori ST series will be rebranded TTi Satori and TTi will even take on two Satori engineers, says EETimes.