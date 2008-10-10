Macaos

Elprint selects Multi-Teknik as main supplier

Macaos and Elprint - both lead by Helge Nilsen - will continue operating with their concept. Sales Organization in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden have now opted for Sweden based Multi-Teknik as their supplier of printed circuit boards.

After the factory closure in Bergen, Norway, Helge Nilsen will now continue to operate and develop Macaos' PCB software with sales offices in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden. "Multi-Teknik has been carefully selected as the main supplier thanks to their great experience in the printed circuit board production and their well-established operations in China," says Helge Nilsen, CEO to evertiq.



"We have the same range of printed circuit boards as we did in the past, except that we can now offer large-series and more complex PCBs (HDI, flex, flex-rigid) etc. Great effort has been put into the transition from a manufacturing to a trading business, so that Macaos clients will not experience any difficulties," concludes Helge Nilsen.