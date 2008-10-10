Electronics Production | October 10, 2008
Panasonic considers transfer of relay productions from China to Czech Republic
Panasonic Electric Works Europe, the European subsidiary of the Japanese Panasonic Electric Works, started to re-consider their production activities in co-operation with their mother company and production capacities will be shifted.
One important field of their activities is the production of electromechanical relays for the growing world-wide but also European markets. In this process, it is considered even to transfer relay productions from Asia (China) to Europe.
At the Czech plant (a job processing for their German Factory) a new production hall is under construction, to be ready for a job processing of the relay lines to be transferred. High flexibility, quick reaction time and satisfying customer specific requirements are of such high importance that they are compensating differences in expenses which might arise. But also the job processing of high complex and technically sophisticated products from other divisions, which request a close contact to the market, will be there.
Panasonic Electric Works is also a global supplier of Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) and prepregs, used for the production of printed circuit boards, specially designed for sophisticated multilayers and compact design (HDI). Despite that the total global demand is still growing, manufacturing of electronic goods and relevant materials continue to migrate and concentrate in some areas, mostly such as Asia.
The relocation of production capacity to low cost countries is eroding total demand in other areas, like Europe and USA. This trend could force to a re-alignment of production capacities to the actual local demand. Current critical situation, due to global economic problems, in addition will accelerate this trend.
