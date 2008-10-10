Minister holds meeting over Dell’s Limerick facility in Ireland

Mary Coughlan, Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, met with members of Dell’s senior management to discuss the future of 3000 employees at the manufacturing facility in Limerick.

As reported earlier, Dell wants to restructure its manufacturing operations and plans to sell or close most of its facilities. The European manufacturing headquarters are located in Raheen, a suburb of Limerick, Ireland, where the computer giant employs 3,000 staff.



All participants of the talks refused to give out any details regarding these discussions – pointing to the confidentiality of the talks, but William O’Dea, Irish Defence Minister, said that Mrs Coughlan would be meeting Dell’s management again, reports the Limerick Leader.