HP opens new PC plant in China

To strengthen HP's ability to serve the fast-growing Chinese market and accelerate economic development in West China, HP and China's Chongqing Municipality has announced plans for an advanced manufacturing complex.

HP plans to operate a 20,000-square-meter facility in Chongqing, where it will make notebook and desktop PCs, according to the terms of a memorandum of understanding with the Chongqing Municipality. Manufacturing operations are expected to begin in 2010. When in full operation, the HP-managed plant is expected to have the capacity to meet market demand in Chongqing as well as other parts of China across government, public and retail sectors.