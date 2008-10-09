Huawei outsource to Flextronics & Cal-Comp Electronics

The Chinese company Huawei has reportedly decided to increase its handset production to 50 million units per year.

Production is currently being outsourced to Thailand based Cal-Comp Electronics and Singapore based EMS company Flextronics. However, Huawei has decided to cancel sale of a large stake in its mobile phone manufacturing division, which reportedly was to go to either Bain or Silver Lake, said cellular-news. The stated in media reports that it might renew the sales process if the economic downturn would halter and reverse.