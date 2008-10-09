Whirlpool rumoured to lay off in Mexico

The white goods giant is rumoured to plan the lay off of some 300 staff in its Mexican plant in Ramos Arizpe.

The company reportedly unveiled its workers that they would reduce staff. Affected are those that work on its product line "Zeus". The night shift is also rumoured to go as well as staff in the unit Materials and Quality. Production is said to relocate to Whirlpool's plant in Arkansas, U.S.