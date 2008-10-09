Elprint closes PCB production in Norway

After 35 years in business, Norway based PCB manufacturer Elprint has shut down its production in Bergen.

“That it happens right now is really unfortunate. The comprehensive modernisation of equipment and buildings is completed after three years of work. Unfortunately it took too long and this has resulted in these unfortunate consequences for the factory," writes Elprint’s Danish office in a press release.



The closure of the factory will not have a negative impact on the company's customers in Denmark who – like everyone else in the company's sales offices – will continue. "We have recently worked to get more suppliers, enabling our sales office to became independent of the factory," according to an earlier company’s statement.



The most important factor in the independence from Elprint’s facility in Bergen has been to find one or more good and reliable suppliers for rapid prototyping of high quality. "We have now found suppliers and therefore can offer all types of boards, which can be delivered within five working days. Our offerings expanded to include large batches, more complex printed circuit boards," said Danish Electronic Supply in citing the company.