Thales ready to help troubled suppliers

The French defence electronics Group Thales stated at a press conference in Laupheim that they are ready to help any troubled supplier in this financial crisis, reports Forbes.

CEO Denis Ranque stated that the company is watching its smaller suppliers and would be ready to step in should problems occur, reports Forbes. The report continues in saying that Tales has launched a study to determine which of its suppliers is likely to be affected by the crisis and that the company will try to prevent that happening.