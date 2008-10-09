Cemtron goes into administration

Cemtron, EMS-provider based in Dalgety Bay, Scotland, has gone into administration. The company, which employs 153 staff, has not yet started any redundancy scheme.

Cemtron, which has a turnover of £16 million, is reported to experience trading losses, cash flow and funding problems. The administrators Tom Maclennan and Kenny Craig, both Tenon Recovery, will continue trading as Cemtron and are seek a buyer for the company, reports the BBC.



Cemtron was established in 2000 and the current management team acquired it through a management buyout in October 2005. Most of the production - the company specialises in end-to-end EMS - went into export. Cemtron also has a supply chain office and logistics operation in Hong Kong and a strategic relationship with Daiwa, China, the report goes on.